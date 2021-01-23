Connect with us

Headlines

Report: Norvel Pelle to Sign with Nets

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Free agent F/C Norvel Pelle is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, pending clearance of Health and Safety protocols, agent @bjbass2 tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Nets Granted Disabled Player Exception for Spencer Dinwiddie

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 22, 2021

By

The Brooklyn Nets have been granted a disabled player exception worth $5.7 million for the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets have until April 19 to use the exception.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Cavaliers Trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

January 22, 2021

By

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to send Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Houston has agreed to a deal to acquire talented 2019 first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. from Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: CJ McCollum Out Four Weeks with Fractured Left Foot

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 days ago

on

January 19, 2021

By

Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has a fractured left foot and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Portland Trail Blazers say CJ McCollum will be re-evaluated in four weeks with a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain.

Source: Shams Charania and Chris Haynes on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

ZigZagSport - Best Online Sportsbook & Casino

Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now