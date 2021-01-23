Headlines
Report: Norvel Pelle to Sign with Nets
Free agent F/C Norvel Pelle is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, pending clearance of Health and Safety protocols, agent @bjbass2 tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Nets Granted Disabled Player Exception for Spencer Dinwiddie
The Brooklyn Nets have been granted a disabled player exception worth $5.7 million for the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets have until April 19 to use the exception.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Cavaliers Trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets
The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to send Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2021
Houston has agreed to a deal to acquire talented 2019 first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. from Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: CJ McCollum Out Four Weeks with Fractured Left Foot
Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has a fractured left foot and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers say CJ McCollum will be re-evaluated in four weeks with a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2021
Source: Shams Charania and Chris Haynes on Twitter