Report: Pacers Fire Nate McMillan
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have relieved head coach Nate McMillan of his coaching duties.
“On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I’d like to thank Nate for his years with the team,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it’s in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland).”
McMillan took over coaching duties of the Pacers prior to the 2016-17 season; and in his four years with the team he led them to a 183-136 record, including 3-16 in the playoffs. He has an overall coaching record of 661-588, with 17-36 in the playoffs. McMillan’s 183 wins as head coach of the Pacers is third in the team’s NBA history.
The search for a new coach will begin immediately.
Source: Indiana Pacers
Sources: NBA to Schedule Special Board of Governors Meeting, Players Plan Coinciding Meeting
The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Reporting with @malika_andrews: The NBA players have another meeting set for Thursday morning in the bubble to continue the discussion on how they’ll proceed with the playoffs.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
The meeting is 11 AM — coinciding with the timing of the NBA’s Board of Governors call, per sources.
The meeting is 11 AM — coinciding with the timing of the NBA’s Board of Governors call, per sources. https://t.co/U8NnY4QMPb
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Lakers, Clippers Vote to Boycott NBA Season, NBA to Postpone Games
Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
Sources: Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.
Source: NBA
Report: Damian Lillard to Leave NBA Campus for Further Examination on Right Knee
Damian Lillard will leave the NBA campus in Orlando on Thursday & return to Portland for further examination of his injured right knee. Lillard’s availability to return to the Orlando campus is yet to be determined. Further updates will be provided as necessary.
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 27, 2020
Source: Portland Trail Blazers