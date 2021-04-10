Headlines
Report: Patrick Beverley Out Three-to-Four Weeks with Left Hand Fracture
Los Angeles Clippers say Patrick Beverley suffered a fracture in his left hand and underwent surgery that’ll keep him sidelined at minimum 3-4 weeks.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 10, 2021
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Report: Victor Oladipo Out Indefinitely
UPDATE: Victor Oladipo will not be accompanying the team on the west coast road trip and will be further evaluated.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2021
Source: Miami HEAT on Twitter
Sources: DeMarcus Cousins, Clippers Agree to Deal
The Los Angeles Clippers plan to sign center DeMarcus Cousins, pending clearance of NBA health and safety protocols, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Lakers Frontrunner to Sign Andre Drummond
The Lakers have emerged as a strong frontrunner to sign free agent center Andre Drummond, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter