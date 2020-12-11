Headlines
Report: Paul George, Clippers Agree to Max Extension
All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN.
All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Bucks, HEAT Among James Harden’s Preferred Trade Destinations
Along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets star James Harden now also has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, sources with knowledge have told The Athletic.
Harden is in Houston complying with the NBA’s coronavirus testing protocol, and sources close to the team and Harden expect the former league MVP to remain professional while also keeping some pressure on the Rockets to address his trade demands. The NBA ruled on Wednesday that Harden must register six negative coronavirus tests before practicing with the Rockets, a source said.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Headlines
Report: Pau Gasol Attempting NBA Comeback
Pau Gasol is working toward what he hopes will be an NBA comeback and a spot on Spain’s Olympic team in Tokyo, the six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion told ESPN on Wednesday.
Gasol, 40, has identified the Los Angeles Lakers as one of his dream destinations.
“There is meaning and history there,” said Gasol, who won titles with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”
Headlines
Sources: Courtney Lee, Mavericks Agree to Deal, to Waive J.J. Barea
The Dallas Mavericks plan to release veteran point guard and fan favorite J.J. Barea, sources told ESPN.
The Mavs plan to sign Courtney Lee to replace Barea on the training camp roster, according to sources.
Source: Tim MacMahon of ESPN