Report: Payton Pritchard Out Two Weeks with Right MCL Sprain

#NEBHInjuryReport An MRI conducted today on guard Payton Pritchard revealed a Grade I sprain of his right MCL. Pritchard is expected to return to on-court activities in approximately two weeks.

#NEBHInjuryReport An MRI conducted today on guard Payton Pritchard revealed a Grade I sprain of his right MCL. Pritchard is expected to return to on-court activities in approximately two weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2021

Source: Boston Celtics