Report: Robert Williams Not Expected Back Until After All-Star Break

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams is in the middle of a 3- to 4-week workup program that started at the beginning of Jan. He will be re-evaluated after that program to see when he can return. Coach says not expected before All-Star break.

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams is in the middle of a 3- to 4-week workup program that started at the beginning of Jan. He will be re-evaluated after that program to see when he can return. Coach says not expected before All-Star break. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2020

Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter