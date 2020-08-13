Connect with us

Report: Russell Westbrook to Miss Time Due to Strained Right Quad

Rockets say Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI in Orlando for a quadriceps injury. He has a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg. Westbrook will be out for Friday’s game against Philadelphia and his status will be re-evaluated before the playoffs start next week.

Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter

Sources: CJ McCollum Playing with Lower Back Fracture

CJ McCollum had a rough night from the field for the Trail Blazers Tuesday, but he’s playing with a serious injury.

Sources told NBC Sports Northwest prior to the game that McCollum has been playing with a L3 vertebral transverse process fracture (non-displaced) since last Thursday. In layman’s terms, he has a fracture in his lower back. He has played three games since the injury.

Source: Dwight Jaynes of NPC Sports Northwest

Sources: Giannis Antetokounmpo Suspended One Game

The NBA is suspending Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ final seeding game on Thursday for head bump on Wizards’ Mo Wagner, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Report: Brad Stevens, Celtics Agree to Extension

The Boston Celtics have signed head coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Stevens, who was named the franchise’s 17th head coach on July 3, 2013, has produced a 318-245 win-loss record (.565) in six-plus seasons with the Celtics. His 318 wins are the fourth-most by any Celtics coach in franchise history (795-Auerbach, 427-Heinsohn, 416-Rivers).

Source: Boston Celtics

