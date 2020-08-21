Headlines
Report: Timberwolves Win 2020 Draft Lottery
The Minnesota Timberwolves tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Timberwolves will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, Oct. 16.
Source: NBA
Headlines
Report: Joe Harris Leaves NBA Bubble for Personal Matter
Nets’ Joe Harris has left the NBA Campus in Orlando due to a non-medical personal matter.
Nets’ Joe Harris has left the NBA Campus in Orlando due to a non-medical personal matter.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: NBA ‘progressing on plans’ for Virtual Draft Combine
The NBA is progressing on plans for a virtual draft combine to be held at regional sites throughout September, sources told ESPN.
Formal plans could be completed and shared with teams in the next week, sources said.
In what’s likely to become one of the most wide-open draft processes in years, prospective players would attend selected regional team facilities throughout the country, sources said. The plan would include team doctors administering physicals at local hospitals and league officials recording body measurables and putting players through physical testing at team facilities, sources said.
The NBA still hasn’t made a final determination on the location or format for the Oct. 16 draft event, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Zach Collins Out One Week with Stress Reaction in Left Ankle
Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent an MRI on his left ankle and it revealed a Malleolar stress reaction. He will be re-evaluated in one week.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent an MRI on his left ankle and it revealed a Malleolar stress reaction. He will be re-evaluated in one week.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 19, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter