Report: Wayne Ellington, Pistons Agree to Deal
Free agent G Wayne Ellington has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Detroit Pistons, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: DeMarcus Cousins, Rockets Agree to Deal
Source: DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 23, 2020
Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Tommy Sheppard: ‘No plans’ for Wizards to Trade John Wall
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said Washington has no plans to trade John Wall. He said he was with Wall this morning when the point guard was working out. Sheppard said Wall and Beal have a new chapter ahead of them to work together coming off Wall’s injury.
— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 23, 2020
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk on Twitter
Sources: Langston Galloway, Suns Agree to Deal
Langston Galloway and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype.
— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 23, 2020
Source: Michael Scotto on Twitter