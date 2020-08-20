Report: Zach Collins Out One Week with Stress Reaction in Left Ankle

Nuggets small forward Will Barton is leaving the bubble to rehab his right knee offsite, according to a league source.

Barton’s ongoing knee issues have led to soreness in other areas of his body, the source said, and Barton is seeking a second opinion for his extended discomfort.

Barton’s condition hasn’t improved since playing in a July 27 scrimmage before the seeding games, and he’s out indefinitely, as The Post first reported on Tuesday

Source: Mike Singer of The Denver Post