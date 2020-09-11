Headlines
Sources: 2020-21 Regular Season Won’t Start Before Christmas Day
NBA’s league office informed Board of Governors today that the 2020-21 season won’t begin earlier than Christmas Day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nov. 18 Draft date, 20-21 start date remain fluid.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 10, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Pacers Interested in Chauncey Billups as Head Coach
Five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups has emerged as a candidate in the Indiana Pacers’ coaching search, sources told ESPN.
As the Pacers begin preliminary interviews with a number of candidates, Billups and team officials have recently engaged and are planning to talk further about the job, sources said Wednesday.
Billups, 43, fits the historical profile of past Pacers coaches Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas: NBA Finals MVPs considered generational team leaders of men — who were hired without coaching experience.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Headlines
Report: Billy Donovan, Thunder Agree to Part Ways
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Billy Donovan have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced today.
“I have great respect for Billy and will always appreciate our work together. He is a terrific basketball coach and we are proud of what he has accomplished with the Thunder,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager, Sam Presti. “We had planned to sit down at the end of the season and discuss the best way to move forward for both of us. After those discussions, it became apparent that we couldn’t provide him the information on the future direction of the team over the next several seasons to give him the level of clarity that he understandably desires at this stage of his career. Therefore, we close this chapter and reflect fondly on all that he has given to the team, organization and community. Billy will always have a place in the Thunder family.”
Source: Oklahoma City Thunder
Headlines
Report: Gordon Hayward to Return to NBA Campus, Not Expected to Play ‘anytime soon’
#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (ankle) is due back in the bubble tomorrow night and will then quarantine for four days, according to Brad Stevens. Though, he is not expected to play “anytime soon.”
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 5, 2020
Source: Boston Celtics
