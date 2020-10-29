Sources: 76ers, Daryl Morey in ‘advanced talks’ on Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced talks on a deal to hire Daryl Morey to oversee the franchise’s basketball operations, sources tell ESPN.

A deal is expected to be finalized in the next few days, and Sixers GM Elton Brand is expected to remain in his current position, sources said.

