Sources: 76ers Expected to ‘be interested in and pursue’ James Harden
“I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden”
Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania
reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter.
Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter. pic.twitter.com/7JaZH69WLt
— Stadium (@Stadium) November 3, 2020
Sources: Celtics, Magic, Wizards Looking to Trade Up in Draft
League sources say both the Celtics and Magic are trying to move up into the mid-lottery using their own first-round picks, and the Wizards are angling to move up from no. 9.
Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer
Sources: NBPA to Vote on 2020-21 Regular Season Start Date
The National Basketball Players Association is planning to hold a vote on Thursday night or Friday morning regarding the Dec. 22 start format to the 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told The Athletic.
The NBPA, led by executive director Michele Roberts, started formal conference calls with players from all 30 teams this week. Players have been holding calls with the NBPA beginning Monday and will go through Thursday morning. Players coming out of several meetings believe a Dec. 22 start is inevitable, sources said.
For the NBA and the players union, the two major issues in discussions so far have revolved around the start date — Dec. 22 or around Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 18 — and the player payments withholding/escrow amount.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Elton Brand, 76ers Agree to Extension
76ers GM Elton Brand has signed a multiyear contract extension, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Daryl Morey’s five-year deal to be new 76ers President of Basketball Ops. is now official and he will be introduced on Monday afternoon.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
