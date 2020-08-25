Sources: 76ers Fire Brett Brown, Mutual Interest with Ty Lue

The Philadelphia 76ers have fired coach Brett Brown, the team announced Monday.

Brown’s dismissal is expected to be a precursor for more upheaval for the 76ers, whose senior leadership — including general manager Elton Brand — will begin exploring changes in the front-office structure, sources said.

The franchise’s plan is that Brand will continue to oversee basketball operations, sources said, but the personnel and structure in the front office is undergoing significant evaluation and change is looming.

The Sixers’ plan for a head coach will focus on LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue, sources said. Lue won a championship in 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach, and his ability to challenge and command the respect of high-level players makes him attractive to the Sixers — and others — in this job market.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

There is mutual interest between Ty Lue and the 76ers, as @SInow reported. Lue will be pursued by multiple teams in the weeks ahead, but Philadelphia could have an inside track.

There is mutual interest between Ty Lue and the 76ers, as @SInow reported. Lue will be pursued by multiple teams in the weeks ahead, but Philadelphia could have an inside track. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 24, 2020

Source: Chris Mannix on Twitter