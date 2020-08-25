Headlines
Sources: 76ers Fire Brett Brown, Mutual Interest with Ty Lue
The Philadelphia 76ers have fired coach Brett Brown, the team announced Monday.
Brown’s dismissal is expected to be a precursor for more upheaval for the 76ers, whose senior leadership — including general manager Elton Brand — will begin exploring changes in the front-office structure, sources said.
The franchise’s plan is that Brand will continue to oversee basketball operations, sources said, but the personnel and structure in the front office is undergoing significant evaluation and change is looming.
The Sixers’ plan for a head coach will focus on LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue, sources said. Lue won a championship in 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach, and his ability to challenge and command the respect of high-level players makes him attractive to the Sixers — and others — in this job market.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
There is mutual interest between Ty Lue and the 76ers, as @SInow reported. Lue will be pursued by multiple teams in the weeks ahead, but Philadelphia could have an inside track.
— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 24, 2020
Source: Chris Mannix on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Kyle Lowry Out Indefinitely with Left Ankle Sprain
The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that guard Kyle Lowry has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.
Lowry underwent an MRI on the NBA Campus in Orlando after the injury, which occurred in the first quarter of Sunday evening’s game. His condition will be updated as appropriate.
Source: Toronto Raptors
Headlines
Sources: Brett Brown ‘without internal momentum’ to Return as 76ers’ Head Coach
Boston beats Philadelphia in Game 4 to sweep the first-round series, and changes are coming for the Sixers. Brett Brown is without internal momentum to return for his eighth season as coach, and a final decision could come soon, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: NBA Board of Governors Discuss Delaying Draft, Free Agency
The NBA’s board of governors discussed the delaying of the mid-October NBA draft and start of free agency on a call with commissioner Adam Silver on Friday, sources told ESPN.
The possibility of delaying those two events — an idea with growing support within the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association — fits into a potential timeline that would have the NBA’s original Dec. 1 start date for 2020-2021 pushed back.
The board of governors call on Friday — comprised largely of league owners — also included a discussion on possible dates to start the next NBA season beyond the current tentative date of Dec. 1. Silver told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on Thursday that the Dec. 1 date “is feeling a little bit early to me.”
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN