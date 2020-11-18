Sources: 76ers Trade Al Horford to Thunder for Danny Green

The Sixers are trading Al Horford and a first-round and second-round pick to the Thunder for Danny Green, sources tell ESPN.

The Sixers are sending a lightly-protected 2025 first-round pick and the 34th overall pick in tonight’s draft, sources tell ESPN. The Thunder are also sending Terrance Ferguson to the Sixers with Green.

The Sixers are also sending the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Micic, 26, is considered one of Europe’s top point guards.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter