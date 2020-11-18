Connect with us

Sources: 76ers Trade Al Horford to Thunder for Danny Green

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Sixers are trading Al Horford and a first-round and second-round pick to the Thunder for Danny Green, sources tell ESPN.


The Sixers are sending a lightly-protected 2025 first-round pick and the 34th overall pick in tonight’s draft, sources tell ESPN. The Thunder are also sending Terrance Ferguson to the Sixers with Green.


The Sixers are also sending the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Micic, 26, is considered one of Europe’s top point guards.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

#5 – Isaac Okoro – Cleveland Cavaliers

David Yapkowitz

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

With the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers select Isaac Okoro from Auburn.

Okoro is an intriguing wing prospect. Athletic with good size, Okoro’s combination of strength and agility, with time, should mesh perfectly with Cleveland’s young guards, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, on offense. Meanwhile, Okoro’s defensive game should translate right away; one of the better wing defenders in college basketball, Okoro can guard multiple positions and has the tool to be a lockdown perimeter defender in the NBA.

Okoro has room to grow. But, right away, he would seem to be a promising add to the Cavaliers young and developing core.

Headlines

#4 – Patrick Williams – Chicago Bulls

Drew Maresca

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

With the fourth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls selected Patrick Williams from Florida State.

Patrick Williams shot up draft boards late in the process. But don’t let that late climb fool you, Williams is legit. He’s a big, strong, versatile forward and one of the younger prospects in the draft (19 years old). That said, Williams possesses an NBA-ready body (6-foot-8, 225 pounds). Further, his length (6-foot-11 wingspan) will be a major asset, especially while he learns the NBA game.

Williams is an incredible defender, excellent in isolation on the offensive end and an above-average spot-up shooter. He can play both forward positions, which will be particularly helpful in Chicago. Williams fits nicely in the Bulls front court alongside Wendell Carter and Lauri Markkanen.

Headlines

Sources: Timberwolves, Thunder Nearing Deal for Ricky Rubio

Basketball Insiders

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

The Timberwolves are in talks to trade the 17th pick to OKC for Ricky Rubio and picks 25 and 28, sources tell @TheAthleticMIN

Source: Jon Krawczynski on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

