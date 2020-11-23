Sources: 76ers Trade Zhaire Smith to Pistons, to be Waived

The 76ers are trading G Zhaire Smith to the Pistons for C Tony Bradley, sources tell ESPN.

The 76ers are trading G Zhaire Smith to the Pistons for C Tony Bradley, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020



The Pistons are expected to waive and stretch recent acquisition Zhaire Smith following trade for Tony Bradley, sources say — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 23, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Vincent Goodwill on Twitter