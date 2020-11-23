Headlines
Sources: 76ers Trade Zhaire Smith to Pistons, to be Waived
The 76ers are trading G Zhaire Smith to the Pistons for C Tony Bradley, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020
The Pistons are expected to waive and stretch recent acquisition Zhaire Smith following trade for Tony Bradley, sources say
— Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 23, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Vincent Goodwill on Twitter
Sources: Marc Gasol, Lakers Agree to Deal
Free agent Marc Gasol has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Jayson Tatum, Celtics Agree to Extension
Jayson Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $195M extension with the Celtics, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Agree to Extension
Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year, $195M designated rookie max extension, his agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of @caa_sports tell ESPN. Story soon.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
