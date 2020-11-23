Connect with us

Sources: 76ers Trade Zhaire Smith to Pistons, to be Waived

Basketball Insiders

Published

11 mins ago

on

The 76ers are trading G Zhaire Smith to the Pistons for C Tony Bradley, sources tell ESPN.


The Pistons are expected to waive and stretch recent acquisition Zhaire Smith following trade for Tony Bradley, sources say

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Vincent Goodwill on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Sources: Marc Gasol, Lakers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Free agent Marc Gasol has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Jayson Tatum, Celtics Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Jayson Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $195M extension with the Celtics, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Report: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year, $195M designated rookie max extension, his agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of @caa_sports tell ESPN. Story soon.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

