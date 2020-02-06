Headlines
Sources: 76ers to Waive Trey Burke
Sources: Philadelphia is waiving guard Trey Burke.
Sources: Lakers Favorites to Sign Darren Collison, Interested in JR Smith
The Lakers are expected to give free-agent guard JR Smith a post-trade deadline audition (perhaps as soon as next week) and remain favorites to sign Darren Collison if Collison elects to make a comeback to the NBA — in addition to potential pickups on the buyout market
Sources: Magic Acquire James Ennis For Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia has traded James Ennis to Magic for a second-round pick, league source tells ESPN.
Sources: Clippers, Knicks, Wizards Agree to Three-Team Trade
The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks.
