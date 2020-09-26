Headlines
Sources: ‘A lot of mutual interest’ between Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers
The team source said that there’s “a lot of mutual interest” between Cleveland and [Tristan] Thompson.
Headlines
Sources: Dell Demps to Join Jazz Coaching Staff
Former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has agreed to join the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach, reuniting with Quin Snyder, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Bulls Hire Billy Donovan as Head Coach
The Chicago Bulls have hired former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Arturas Karnisovas, the Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations, aggressively pursued Donovan after the coach left the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources said, selling Donovan on a partnership and vision for a talented young roster and a chance to lead one of the league’s anchor franchises.
In an official statement, Donovan thanked the team’s ownership “for the opportunity to coach the Chicago Bulls” and said he is looking forward to working with Karnisovas.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Headlines
Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Most Valuable Player
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, the NBA announced today.
This is the second straight Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award for Antetokounmpo, who becomes the 12th player to earn the honor in consecutive seasons. A native of Greece, Antetokounmpo is the first player from Europe to be selected as the NBA MVP more than once. Antetokounmpo, 25, also joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players to win multiple NBA MVP awards by the age of 25.
Source: NBA
