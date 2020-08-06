Connect with us

Sources: Aaron Gordon Out ‘several days’ with Left Hamstring Injury

Tests on Magic forward Aaron Gordon showed no serious damage to his left hamstring and he will be re-evaluated in several days, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Ben Simmons Day-to-Day with Left Knee Injury

August 6, 2020

MRI on 76ers star Ben Simmons’ left knee came back clean and he’s expected to be day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Jaren Jackson Jr. to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Left Meniscus

August 5, 2020

Grizzlies: Memphis F Jaren Jackson Jr., suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season.


Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Jonathan Isaac Suffers Torn Left ACL

August 3, 2020

Disappointing news: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, source tells ESPN. Isaac missed 31 games with knee injury earlier and worked his way back for restart. A much longer rehab awaits him now.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

