Sources: Aaron Gordon Out ‘several days’ with Left Hamstring Injury
Tests on Magic forward Aaron Gordon showed no serious damage to his left hamstring and he will be re-evaluated in several days, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Ben Simmons Day-to-Day with Left Knee Injury
MRI on 76ers star Ben Simmons’ left knee came back clean and he’s expected to be day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Jaren Jackson Jr. to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Left Meniscus
Grizzlies: Memphis F Jaren Jackson Jr., suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Jonathan Isaac Suffers Torn Left ACL
Disappointing news: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, source tells ESPN. Isaac missed 31 games with knee injury earlier and worked his way back for restart. A much longer rehab awaits him now.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter