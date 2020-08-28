Sources: Aaron Gordon to Leave NBA Campus

The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN.

The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020



Reporting with @malika_andrews: The NBA players have another meeting set for Thursday morning in the bubble to continue the discussion on how they’ll proceed with the playoffs.

Reporting with @malika_andrews: The NBA players have another meeting set for Thursday morning in the bubble to continue the discussion on how they’ll proceed with the playoffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020



The meeting is 11 AM — coinciding with the timing of the NBA’s Board of Governors call, per sources.

The meeting is 11 AM — coinciding with the timing of the NBA’s Board of Governors call, per sources. https://t.co/U8NnY4QMPb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter