Sources: Alvin Gentry to Join Kings as Associate Head Coach
The Kings are closing in on the hiring of former Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry to join Luke Walton’s staff in Sacramento as associate head coach, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 6, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Sources: Tyronn Lue to Meet with Pelicans, Clippers, Rockets
Yahoo Sources: Tyronn Lue is meeting with New Orleans Pelicans this afternoon, Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and Houston Rockets on Sunday about their head coach openings.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 2, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Sources: Dave Joerger ‘strong contender’ for Pacers Next Head Coach
Pacers are meeting candidates this week and next, a roster of interviews that so far has included former Grizzlies/Kings coach Dave Joerger and Pelicans assistant Chris Finch, sources tell ESPN. Joerger is a strong contender in process. Chauncey Billups gets a sit-down soon too.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Buddy Hield ‘has soured’ on Luke Walton as Kings’ Head Coach
As the old saying goes, “You used to be the homie, but now you act like you don’t know me.”
This time last year, you wouldn’t have guessed Buddy Hield would be so cool on Kings coach Luke Walton. Hield wasn’t a big fan of former Kings coach Dave Joerger, but through that, there was a level of respect which was evident, given Hield was having the best season of his career in 2018-19, Joerger’s last season. Joerger was fired by the Kings, who cited his fractured relationships with multiple players and the front office as reasons for his departure. Hield praised Walton and his communication skills, which most players have said are better than Joerger’s.
But for Hield, things have changed. According to league sources, Hield has soured on Walton to the point he will not answer his coach’s phone calls. Messages to Hield’s agent, Brandon Rosenthal, and Walton were not returned.
Source: Jason Jones of The Athletic
