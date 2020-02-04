Sources: Andre Iguodala Prepared to Sit Out Rest of Season Barring Trade

The Houston Rockets are actively discussing several trade scenarios involving center Clint Capela, including with a host of Eastern Conference franchises, league sources told ESPN.

The Rockets are engaged in three-way trade possibilities that might allow for them to use Capela to gather the draft assets needed to acquire an impact wing player, league sources said.

In talks around the league, the Rockets are expressing hope they can find a deal — or a series of deals — that would bring them back a wing and a center for Capela by Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN