Headlines
Sources: Andre Iguodala Prepared to Sit Out Rest of Season Barring Trade
Per league sources, Andre Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis isn’t able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated by Thursday’s trade deadline.
(1/2)
— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 4, 2020
Source: David Aldridge on Twitter
Sources: Rockets ‘actively discussing’ Clint Capela with Multiple Teams
The Houston Rockets are actively discussing several trade scenarios involving center Clint Capela, including with a host of Eastern Conference franchises, league sources told ESPN.
The Rockets are engaged in three-way trade possibilities that might allow for them to use Capela to gather the draft assets needed to acquire an impact wing player, league sources said.
In talks around the league, the Rockets are expressing hope they can find a deal — or a series of deals — that would bring them back a wing and a center for Capela by Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Report: Kyrie Irving Out One Week with Right Knee Sprain
An MRI performed this morning on Kyrie Irving’s right knee confirmed last night’s diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain. Irving will be re-evaluated in one week. #Nets #NBA
— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 2, 2020
Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter
Sources: Pistons Asking for ‘lottery-level first-round pick’ for Derrick Rose
The Pistons are open to discussing deals for Derrick Rose, with an asking price of a lottery-level first-round pick, according to sources.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic