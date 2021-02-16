Sources: Andre Roberson, Nets Agree to Deal

Trade interest was already forming on at least two fronts Friday when Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica emerged from the deepest reaches of coach Luke Walton’s bench to prove he’s still got game under that baggy warmup suit.

Two Eastern Conference playoff contenders are believed to have interest in the veteran big man, one that went to the NBA Finals last season and another that hopes to get there this season. One of those teams is the Miami Heat, a club that can absorb Bjelica’s contract using its $7.6 million trade exception, a league source told The Sacramento Bee. The Philadelphia 76ers also “are known to be among the teams who are considering the 32-year-old forward,” according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Source: Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee