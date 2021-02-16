Headlines
Sources: Andre Roberson, Nets Agree to Deal
Free agent forward Andre Roberson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: HEAT, 76ers Interested in Nemanja Bjelica
Trade interest was already forming on at least two fronts Friday when Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica emerged from the deepest reaches of coach Luke Walton’s bench to prove he’s still got game under that baggy warmup suit.
Two Eastern Conference playoff contenders are believed to have interest in the veteran big man, one that went to the NBA Finals last season and another that hopes to get there this season. One of those teams is the Miami Heat, a club that can absorb Bjelica’s contract using its $7.6 million trade exception, a league source told The Sacramento Bee. The Philadelphia 76ers also “are known to be among the teams who are considering the 32-year-old forward,” according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.
Report: Mitchell Robinson Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Hand
X-rays revealed that Mitchell Robinson fractured his right hand. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow in New York.
— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 13, 2021
Source: New York Knicks on Twitter
Sources: Noah Vonleh Expected to Sign with Nets
Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter