Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Andre Roberson, Nets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

Free agent forward Andre Roberson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: HEAT, 76ers Interested in Nemanja Bjelica

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 14, 2021

By

Trade interest was already forming on at least two fronts Friday when Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica emerged from the deepest reaches of coach Luke Walton’s bench to prove he’s still got game under that baggy warmup suit.

Two Eastern Conference playoff contenders are believed to have interest in the veteran big man, one that went to the NBA Finals last season and another that hopes to get there this season. One of those teams is the Miami Heat, a club that can absorb Bjelica’s contract using its $7.6 million trade exception, a league source told The Sacramento Bee. The Philadelphia 76ers also “are known to be among the teams who are considering the 32-year-old forward,” according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Source: Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Mitchell Robinson Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Hand

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

February 12, 2021

By

X-rays revealed that Mitchell Robinson fractured his right hand. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow in New York.

Source: New York Knicks on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Noah Vonleh Expected to Sign with Nets

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 week ago

on

February 9, 2021

By

Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

ZigZagSport - Best Online Sportsbook & Casino

Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now