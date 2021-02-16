Sources: Anthony Davis Out Two-to-Three Weeks with Right Calf Strain

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be reevaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a calf strain Sunday and is unlikely to return to the lineup prior to the NBA’s March 5-10 All-Star break, sources told ESPN.

Davis missed two games last week with tendonosis in his right Achilles and had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets shortly before halftime after aggravating the injury.

An MRI on Monday revealed the calf strain and the tendonosis aggravation, a source told ESPN, but did not show a rupture of the right Achilles tendon.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter