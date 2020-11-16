Headlines
Sources: Anthony Davis to Decline Player Option
Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is officially declining his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Sources: James Harden ‘increasingly uneasy’ of Rockets, Interested in Joining Nets
As Houston Rockets star James Harden considers his uncertain future with the franchise, the Brooklyn Nets are rising to the top of his list as a possible trade destination, sources told ESPN.
The idea of joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is resonating with Harden, sources said.
Durant and Harden — past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder — have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices.
Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets’ ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Lakers, Thunder Agree to Dennis Schroder Trade
Lakers and Thunder have agreement in principle on deal to send Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles, and No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s Draft to OKC, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 15, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Lakers Expect to Lose Rajon Rondo to Free Agency
The Lakers are making the trade for Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder under the strong belief that they will be losing Rajon Rondo in free agency, league sources say
The Lakers are making the trade for Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder under the strong belief that they will be losing Rajon Rondo in free agency, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 15, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
