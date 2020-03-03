Headlines
Sources: Anthony Tolliver, Grizzlies Agree to Deal
Free agent Anthony Tolliver has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Multiple teams made offers as well; Grizzlies have need with injuries in frontcourt.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: JJ Redick Out Two Weeks with Left Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick left Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left hamstring injury. An MRI revealed that Redick sustained a left hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Source: New Orleans Pelicans
Headlines
Sources: Jordan McRae, Nuggets Agree to Buyout, Expected to Join Suns
Guard Jordan McRae has agreed to a contract buyout with the Denver Nuggets, clearing the way for him to join the Phoenix Suns, league sources told ESPN.
Phoenix could claim him in the waivers process, allowing it to use his Bird rights to re-sign him to a new deal this summer. If he clears waivers, the Suns have a roster spot to sign him for the rest of the season.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Allen Crabbe, Timberwolves Agree to Buyout
Minnesota has agreed to a contract buyout with Allen Crabbe, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 29, 2020
The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived guard Allen Crabbe, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Crabbe will now be playoff-eligible for another team.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter