Sources: Austin Rivers to Decline Player Option
Rockets guard Austin Rivers has decided to opt out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent, a source told @TheUndefeated.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 19, 2020
Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter
Sources: Bucks to Waive Ersan Ilyasova
Milwaukee is waiving forward Ersan Ilyasova, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Avery Bradley to Decline Player Option
Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley is declining his $5 million player option for the 2020-21 season and hitting free agency, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 19, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Sources: JaVale McGee to Exercise Player Option
Lakers center JaVale McGee will exercise his $4.2M player option for 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
