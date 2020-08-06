Sources: Ben Simmons Day-to-Day with Left Knee Injury

Tests on Magic forward Aaron Gordon showed no serious damage to his left hamstring and he will be re-evaluated in several days, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Tests on Magic forward Aaron Gordon showed no serious damage to his left hamstring and he will be re-evaluated in several days, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020

