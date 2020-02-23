Connect with us

Sources: Ben Simmons to Undergo MRI

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons will undergo an MRI on his lower back on Sunday, league source tells ESPN. He was definitely in some pain tonight after game vs. Bucks.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Markieff Morris, Pistons Agree to Buyout, to Sign with Lakers

Pistons forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a contract buyout, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.


Markieff Morris plans to sign with Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Lakers to Waive DeMarcus Cousins

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: John Beilein, Cavaliers Part Ways, JB Bickerstaff to Replace

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland’s coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein’s expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team’s return from All-Star Break.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

