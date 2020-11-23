Connect with us

Sources: Bismack Biyombo, Hornets Agree to Deal

39 seconds ago

Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Sources: Magic Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Jonathan Isaac

2 mins ago

November 22, 2020

The Magic have applied for a disabled player exception worth $3,681,283 relative to Jonathan Isaac’s August knee injury, league sources tell @ShamsCharania and me. The exception can be used to sign someone to a one-year contract or acquire someone in the final year of a contract.

Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

Sources: Clippers, Lakers Interested in Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka

1 day ago

November 21, 2020

The Clippers have joined the race for free-agent big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, league sources say

Gasol is considered the more realistic target given the fierce competition for Ibaka headed by Toronto and Brooklyn

The Lakers also seek one more big man, league sources say, but they face much tougher financial constraints in the chase for Gasol after signing Montrezl Harrell away from the Clippers and re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Sources: Gordon Hayward Sign-and-Trade ‘still being discussed’ by Celtics, Hornets

1 day ago

November 21, 2020

Per multiple league sources, a Celtics/Hornets sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward is still being discussed.

Source: Adam Himmelsbach on Twitter

