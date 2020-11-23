Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks Agree to Offer Sheet

Basketball Insiders

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Atlanta is submitting an offer sheet on Bogdan Bogdanovic, source tells @TheAthletic.


Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed his four-year offer sheet worth $72 million from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources say

The deal, I’m told, includes a player option in Year 4 and 15-percent trade kicker for the restricted free agent

The Kings will have 48 hours to match

Source: Sam Amick and Marc Stein on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: DeAndre Bembry, Raptros Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Mini 💣: Former Hawks’ SF DeAndre’ Bembry has agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, per sources.

Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Bryn Forbes, Bucks Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miwaukee Bucks, his agent Mike Lindeman of @excelsm tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Harry Giles, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Free agent Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now