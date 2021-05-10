Connect with us

Sources: Bradley Beal Day-to-Day with Left Hamstring Strain

Basketball Insiders

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Report: LaMarcus Aldridge to Retire

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 16, 2021

By

LaMarcus Aldridge announces he is retiring from the NBA. He writes he played his last game with an irregular heartbeat.

Source: LaMarcus Aldridge via Malika Andrews on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Jamal Murray to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Left ACL

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 14, 2021

By

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has a torn ACL in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: James Wiseman Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Right Meniscus

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 11, 2021

By

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.


Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

