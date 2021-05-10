Headlines
Sources: Bradley Beal Day-to-Day with Left Hamstring Strain
Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: LaMarcus Aldridge to Retire
LaMarcus Aldridge announces he is retiring from the NBA. He writes he played his last game with an irregular heartbeat.
LaMarcus Aldridge announces he is retiring from the NBA. He writes he played his last game with an irregular heartbeat. https://t.co/I5KqLGrmWE
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 15, 2021
Headlines
Sources: Jamal Murray to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Left ACL
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has a torn ACL in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has a torn ACL in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: James Wiseman Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Right Meniscus
Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021
Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Au3tWBXvmI
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter