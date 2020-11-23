Connect with us

Report: Bryn Forbes, Bucks Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miwaukee Bucks, his agent Mike Lindeman of @excelsm tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Harry Giles, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Free agent Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Willie Cauley-Stein, Mavericks Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a two-year, $8.2M deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Bismack Biyombo, Hornets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

