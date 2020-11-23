Report: Bryn Forbes, Bucks Agree to Deal

Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miwaukee Bucks, his agent Mike Lindeman of @excelsm tells ESPN.

Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miwaukee Bucks, his agent Mike Lindeman of @excelsm tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter