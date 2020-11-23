Headlines
Report: Bryn Forbes, Bucks Agree to Deal
Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miwaukee Bucks, his agent Mike Lindeman of @excelsm tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Harry Giles, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal
Free agent Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Willie Cauley-Stein, Mavericks Agree to Deal
Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a two-year, $8.2M deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Bismack Biyombo, Hornets Agree to Deal
Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 22, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
