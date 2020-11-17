Sources: Bucks, Pelicans Agree to Jrue Holiday Trade

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

Bucks sending Eric Bledsoe and George Hill and draft compensation to New Orleans, sources said. https://t.co/3K12F8WGI9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

Milwaukee is sending three first-round picks to New Orleans in deal to acquire star Jrue Holiday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

New Orleans also receives two future draft pick swaps from Milwaukee, along with three firsts, sources said. https://t.co/pZtkfvZkrD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

