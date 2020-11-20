Connect with us

Sources: Bucks to Waive Ersan Ilyasova

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

Milwaukee is waiving forward Ersan Ilyasova, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: JaMychal Green to Decline Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green has declined his $5M player option for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Avery Bradley to Decline Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley is declining his $5 million player option for the 2020-21 season and hitting free agency, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Sources: JaVale McGee to Exercise Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Lakers center JaVale McGee will exercise his $4.2M player option for 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

