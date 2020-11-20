Sources: Bucks to Waive Ersan Ilyasova

Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green has declined his $5M player option for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

