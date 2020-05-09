Headlines
Sources: Bulls Considering Coaching Change
Try getting anyone with the Bulls who’s not wearing a shirt and tie to talk about coach Jim Boylen’s future.
It’s an exercise in futility.
However, things might be staying vague for a reason. The Sun-Times has learned that the Reinsdorfs, as well as former vice president of basketball operations John Paxson — now a senior advisor — would like Boylen to stay and have told him so.
Meanwhile, according to a source, Arturas Karni-sovas, the Bulls’ new head of basketball operations, and new general manager Marc Eversley have already had detailed discussions with players and retained front-office personnel — and are getting enough mixed feedback about the last year that they’re said to be leaning toward starting fresh with a new coach once the NBA decides how to resolve this season.
Adam Silver: Season Could Resume at One or Two ‘bubble sites’
Sources: On call with players today, Adam Silver told NBPA membership: 1) “It would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start.” 2) That the NBA doesn’t have to make a decision on re-starting in season in May, nor does it have to decide right away in June.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2020
Orlando and Vegas were the two ‘bubble’ sites that Silver mentioned on the call, sources said. He said that there were a number of other cities that inquired about hosting the NBA.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Warriors ‘have been preparing for years’ to Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo
But according to a league source, the [Golden State] Warriors have been preparing for years to make a bid for [Giannis] Antetokounmpo. General manager Bob Myers knows that to chart a course for long-term greatness, a team must maintain flexibility — both in terms of its roster and future assets.
Sources: Nets, Rockets Interested in Tom Thibodeau
The [New York] Post reported in February that [Tom] Thibodeau would be on Leon Rose’s short list and looked to be a favorite if the new team president chose not to bring back Mike Miller as head coach.
While his reputation took a hit with the failure in bringing Jimmy Butler to Minnesota and allegedly mishandling young talent, sources told The Post the [Brooklyn] Nets and Houston [Rockets] will have strong interest, too. Houston’s Mike D’Antoni will be a free agent.
Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post