Sources: Bulls, Hawks Interested in Lonzo Ball

There’s skepticism around the league that the [New Orleans] Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the [Chicago] Bulls and [Atlanta] Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer