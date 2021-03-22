Connect with us

Sources: Bulls, Hawks Interested in Lonzo Ball

Basketball Insiders

Published

16 hours ago

on

There’s skepticism around the league that the [New Orleans] Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the [Chicago] Bulls and [Atlanta] Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: LeBron James Out Indefinitely with High-Ankle Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: LaMelo Ball Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Fractured Right Wrist

Basketball Insiders

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball — rookie of the year frontrunner — is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, source tells ESPN. He’s seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Headlines

Sources: HEAT, Clippers, 76ers Interested in Kyle Lowry

Basketball Insiders

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

League sources say the [Miami] HEAT are pursuing a deal for [Toronto] Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry harder than anyone, though the [Los Angeles] Clippers and [Philadelphia] 76ers retain interest.

Lowry recently said he wants to retire with the Raptors even if he needs to sign a one-day contract. But if he gets dealt, league sources say his preferred destination is Miami because of his close friendship with Jimmy Butler.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

NBA Team Salaries

