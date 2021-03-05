Sources: Bulls, Raptors Interested in Andre Drummond

The Cavaliers remain in discussions to find a landing spot for two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, having engaged in conversations with the Toronto Raptors in the past month.

The [Chicago] Bulls have registered interest in Drummond, sources said. Cleveland has had some exploratory calls on Drummond, but skepticism remains on whether the team can find a desirable trade. The center is owed $28.7 million this season.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic