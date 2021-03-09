Headlines
Sources: Bulls Telling Teams Thaddeus Young Not Available
Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is telling teams that Thaddeus Young isn’t available for trade, according to multiple league sources. Executives wonder whether Karnisovas is just posturing to gain leverage since Young is highly sought after, but he does help facilitate development for their youth.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Report: Blake Griffin, Nets Agree to Deal
Free agent forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Larry Nance Jr.
Source: Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Blake Griffin, Expected to Sign with Nets
The Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Heat and Warriors are among the teams that have expressed interest in Blake Griffin when he becomes an unrestricted free agent, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 5, 2021
The Nets are regarded as a strong contender for Blake Griffin given Brooklyn’s rise and his longstanding relationship with players there and the Celtics have also expressed interest, league sources say.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 5, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets are believed to be leaders to sign six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Rival teams with interest are expecting Griffin to choose Nets as a title favorite for chance to win a championship.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2021
Source: Marc Stein and Shams Charania on Twitter