Sources: Cameron Payne, Suns Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Free agent guard Cameron Payne has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

Headlines

Sources: Zhaire Smith Out for NBA Restart with Bone Bruise in Left Knee

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Philadelphia 76ers wing Zhaire Smith has a bone bruise in his left knee, per source. He will not travel to Orlando.

Smith began experiencing pain prior to the Sixers resuming workouts last week, and he started treatment immediately. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Source: Derek Bodner on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Thabo Sefolosha to Opt Out of NBA Restart, Rockets to Sign Luc Mbah a Moute

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha has opted out of the season’s restart in Orlando, Florida, sources told ESPN.

Sefolosha, 36, had played in 41 games this season, averaging 10 minutes and 2.2 points

Veteran forwards Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll — both signed during the season — will shoulder more minutes in his departure.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

The Houston Rockets are planning to sign forward Luc Mbah a Moute, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Report: NBA, NBPA Finalize ‘comprehensive plan’ for Season Restart

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have finalized a comprehensive plan for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season, which includes stringent health and safety protocols, a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the goal of taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.

In addition, the NBA and Disney have reached an agreement that makes the Arena, the Field House and Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex the venues for all games for the remainder of the season, which will resume with 22 teams returning to play and with no fans in attendance.

The NBA and the NBPA confirmed today an agreement on health and safety protocols that will govern the resumption of the season. The rigorous program, which addresses risks related to COVID-19 and focuses on the well-being of players, coaches, officials and staff, was developed in consultation with public health experts, infectious disease specialists and government officials.

Source: NBA

NBA Team Salaries

