Sources: Caris LeVert Out Indefinitely

Jusuf Nurkic can’t seem to catch a figurative break when it comes to literal breaks.

The 7-0 center out of Bosnian and Herzegovina suffered a broken right wrist in the third quarter of Thursday’s game versus the Pacers Thursday night at the Moda Center.

The injury occurred around the 8:40 mark of the third quarter, as Nurkic fell after contesting a drive attempt by Pacers center Myles Turner. Nurkic took a hard fall to the floor and remained there for some time before getting up and immediately heading to the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff. X-rays taken taken during the game showed a fracture to his right wrist, which, depending on the severity and location of the break, could sideline the center for the foreseeable future.

Source: Portland Trail Blazers