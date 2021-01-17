Connect with us

Sources: Caris LeVert Out Indefinitely

3 hours ago

New Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: Isaiah Thomas Discussing Comeback with Several Teams

3 hours ago

January 16, 2021

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas tells @YahooSports he’s in communication with a handful of teams about an NBA return and says he recently hired Bernie Lee of Quartexx Basketball for representation.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Report: Jusuf Nurkic Out Indefinitely with Broken Right Wrist

2 days ago

January 15, 2021

Jusuf Nurkic can’t seem to catch a figurative break when it comes to literal breaks.

The 7-0 center out of Bosnian and Herzegovina suffered a broken right wrist in the third quarter of Thursday’s game versus the Pacers Thursday night at the Moda Center.

The injury occurred around the 8:40 mark of the third quarter, as Nurkic fell after contesting a drive attempt by Pacers center Myles Turner. Nurkic took a hard fall to the floor and remained there for some time before getting up and immediately heading to the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff. X-rays taken taken during the game showed a fracture to his right wrist, which, depending on the severity and location of the break, could sideline the center for the foreseeable future.

Source: Portland Trail Blazers

Sources: Rockets, Nets, Pacers, Cavaliers Agree to Four-Team Trade

3 days ago

January 13, 2021

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN.


The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.


Rockets are acquiring Caris LeVert in James Harden deal from Brooklyn and sending LeVert to Indiana to acquire two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo — in addition to the four first-round picks and four draft pick swaps, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter

