Sources: Cavaliers Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Dylan Windler
The Cavs have applied for a disabled player exception for Dylan Windler, sources tell
@TheAthleticNBA. It was announced on Monday that Windler would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season and require surgery for his lower leg stress reaction.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 14, 2020
Source: Kelsey Russo on Twitter
Sources: Joel Embiid Out Two Weeks after Left Hand Surgery
Sixers center Joel Embiid will have surgery on left hand tomorrow and be re-evaluted in one to two weeks, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Wendell Carter Jr. Out Four-to-Six Weeks with Right Ankle Sprain
The Chicago Bulls announced today the below injury updates on center Wendell Carter Jr.
Carter Jr. underwent an MRI and CT Scan which confirmed a severe right ankle sprain. It is estimated he will be out 4-6 weeks.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Sources: Pistons Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Blake Griffin
Detroit has applied for a $9.2M disabled player exception for the potential season-ending loss of All-Star Blake Griffin, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter