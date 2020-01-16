Sources: Cavaliers Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Dylan Windler

The Cavs have applied for a disabled player exception for Dylan Windler, sources tell

@TheAthleticNBA. It was announced on Monday that Windler would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season and require surgery for his lower leg stress reaction.

The Cavs have applied for a disabled player exception for Dylan Windler, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA . It was announced on Monday that Windler would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season and require surgery for his lower leg stress reaction. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 14, 2020

Source: Kelsey Russo on Twitter