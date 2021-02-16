Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Cavaliers Gauging Trade Market for Andre Drummond

Basketball Insiders

Published

59 seconds ago

on

The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star center before the NBA’s March 25 deadline.

The Cavaliers are moving to make Jarrett Allen the franchise’s long-term starting center and believe it’s unfair to Drummond to limit his minutes as the organization transitions to Allen, sources told ESPN.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman discussed the move with Drummond and his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, and decided together that Drummond would remain with the team but would no longer be active for games, sources said.

Cleveland is starting to gauge the trade market, but there are no serious ongoing discussions with any team, sources told ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Anthony Davis Out Two-to-Three Weeks with Right Calf Strain

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 16, 2021

By

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be reevaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a calf strain Sunday and is unlikely to return to the lineup prior to the NBA’s March 5-10 All-Star break, sources told ESPN.

Davis missed two games last week with tendonosis in his right Achilles and had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets shortly before halftime after aggravating the injury.

An MRI on Monday revealed the calf strain and the tendonosis aggravation, a source told ESPN, but did not show a rupture of the right Achilles tendon.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Andre Roberson, Nets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 16, 2021

By

Free agent forward Andre Roberson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: HEAT, 76ers Interested in Nemanja Bjelica

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 14, 2021

By

Trade interest was already forming on at least two fronts Friday when Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica emerged from the deepest reaches of coach Luke Walton’s bench to prove he’s still got game under that baggy warmup suit.

Two Eastern Conference playoff contenders are believed to have interest in the veteran big man, one that went to the NBA Finals last season and another that hopes to get there this season. One of those teams is the Miami Heat, a club that can absorb Bjelica’s contract using its $7.6 million trade exception, a league source told The Sacramento Bee. The Philadelphia 76ers also “are known to be among the teams who are considering the 32-year-old forward,” according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Source: Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

ZigZagSport - Best Online Sportsbook & Casino

Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now