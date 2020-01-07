Headlines
Sources: Cavaliers to Waive Alfonzo McKinnie, Tyler Cook
The Cavaliers plan to waive swingman Alfonzo McKinnie, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Cleveland will explore possibilities of re-signing McKinnie if he clears waivers.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2020
Cavaliers are waiving undrafted rookie F Tyler Cook, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2020
Sources: Pistons Talking Andre Drummond Trade with Hawks, Others
Detroit and Atlanta have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond, league sources tell ESPN. No deal imminent, but Detroit is talking to Hawks and several other teams on Drummond, sources said.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020
Drummond has a $28M player option for next season that he is unlikely to exercise, forcing the Pistons to consider possibility of losing him in free agency. Among teams, there’s an increasing belief that Drummond will be moved before February 6 trade deadline.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020
Boston, Dallas, Toronto have also registered interest in Andre Drummond, according to sources. Drummond has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry
— Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 3, 2020
Sources: Nets to Waive Henry Ellenson
Brooklyn is waiving two-way F Henry Ellenson, league sources tell ESPN. Nets will likely add another backcourt player on a two-way or 10-day contract.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020
Sources: Nets to Waive David Nwaba
The Nets are waiving G/F David Nwaba, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nwaba will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2020
