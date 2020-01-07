Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Cavaliers to Waive Alfonzo McKinnie, Tyler Cook

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

The Cavaliers plan to waive swingman Alfonzo McKinnie, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Cleveland will explore possibilities of re-signing McKinnie if he clears waivers.


Cavaliers are waiving undrafted rookie F Tyler Cook, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Pistons Talking Andre Drummond Trade with Hawks, Others

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Detroit and Atlanta have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond, league sources tell ESPN. No deal imminent, but Detroit is talking to Hawks and several other teams on Drummond, sources said.


Drummond has a $28M player option for next season that he is unlikely to exercise, forcing the Pistons to consider possibility of losing him in free agency. Among teams, there’s an increasing belief that Drummond will be moved before February 6 trade deadline.


Boston, Dallas, Toronto have also registered interest in Andre Drummond, according to sources. Drummond has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Vincent Goodwill on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Nets to Waive Henry Ellenson

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Brooklyn is waiving two-way F Henry Ellenson, league sources tell ESPN. Nets will likely add another backcourt player on a two-way or 10-day contract.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Nets to Waive David Nwaba

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 days ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

The Nets are waiving G/F David Nwaba, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nwaba will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now