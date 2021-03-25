Sources: Cavaliers Trade JaVale McGee to Nuggets

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal to send JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Denver is acquiring center Cleveland center JaVale McGee for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.

Denver is acquiring center Cleveland center JaVale McGee for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

