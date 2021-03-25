Connect with us

Sources: Cavaliers Trade JaVale McGee to Nuggets

Basketball Insiders

Published

33 seconds ago

on

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal to send JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Denver is acquiring center Cleveland center JaVale McGee for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Kings, Pistons Swap Cory Joseph, Delon Wright

Basketball Insiders

Published

9 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

The Detroit Pistons are trading guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.


Kings are sending a 2021 via second-round pick via Lakers and their own 2024 second-rounder to Pistons in the deal, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Kyle Lowry Seeking Two-Year Extension if Traded

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

March 23, 2021

By

Acquiring [Kyle] Lowry, a Philly native who played at Villanova and Cardinal Dougherty High, would do just that. However, it could be expensive.

The [Philadelphia] Sixers and Miami Heat are having talks with the Toronto Raptors to acquire the six-time All-Star point guard in a trade. However, Lowry, 34, wants some indication that a potential destination is willing to give him a two-year extension at a minimum $25 million a year, according to sources. He’s making $30 million in the final year of his Raptors deal.

Source: Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Sources: Bulls Listening to Offers on Lauri Markkanen

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

March 23, 2021

By

Teams have expressed interest in Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, and Chicago is listening to potential suitors, sources said. Markkanen has had a bounce-back season for the Bulls, averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point land. Markkanen will be a sought-after restricted free agent this offseason.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

