Sources: Cavaliers Trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz for Dante Exum

1 min ago

Cleveland has agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum, league sources tell ESPN.


Utah will also send two future second round picks to Cleveland in the trade, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Jazz to Waive Jeff Green

3 mins ago

December 24, 2019

BREAKING: The Utah Jazz are waiving Jeff Green, league sources tell myself and
@ShamsCharania

Source: Tony Jones on Twitter

Report: Pascal Siakam Out Indefinitely with Groin Injury

4 days ago

December 19, 2019

With 6:47 to play in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam sustained a stretched groin after an awkward landing. He was evaluated Thursday and will be listed as out indefinitely.

Source: Toronto Raptors

Sources: Timberwolves, Several Teams Interested in Dennis Smith Jr.

4 days ago

December 19, 2019

Several teams in touch recently with the Knicks are under the impression that they’re open to moving one of their point guards.

But the point guard factor is noteworthy because several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, are interested in trading for Dennis Smith Jr., per SNY sources.

Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv

