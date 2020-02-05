Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Celtics, HEAT, Others Interested in Evan Turner if Bought Out

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

Multiple teams are expected to have interest in [Evan] Turner on the buyout market, according to league sources. Turner did not play much in Atlanta this season after he was acquired in a trade from Portland last summer.

Should Turner get his buyout from the Timberwolves, his former employer—the Celtics—would be interested in bringing him back, a source told Heavy.com.

Another team expected to have interest in Turner—and that does have a roster spot—would be the Heat. Miami has been active on the trade market seeking an upgrade to its depth. But if no deal can be had, the Heat will turn to the buyout market and a secondary playmaker with playoff experience like Turner would be ideal.

Source: Sean Deveney of Heavy.com

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Rockets ‘closing in’ on Deal for a Center

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Source: Rockets closing in on a deal for a center, currently talking to two Eastern Conference teams. In addition to a center, they are willing to take on additional salary in exchange for assets.

Source: Kelly Iko on  Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Hawks to Waive Chandler Parsons

Basketball Insiders

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Atlanta is waiving Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1M contract to create roster space to complete four-team trade, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets Agree to Four-Team Trade

Basketball Insiders

Published

17 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

ESPN Sources: 4-team trade agreement: Houston: Robert Covington; Atlanta: Clint Capela and Nene; Minnesota: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, ATL 1st round pick via Nets; Denver: Gerald Green, Houston FRP.


Minnesota’s Keita Bates-Diop is going to Denver in deal, source tells ESPN.


Sources: Houston is also receiving Jordan Bell and a second-round draft pick.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now