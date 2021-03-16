Connect with us

Sources: Celtics, HEAT, Trail Blazers Interested in LaMarcus Aldridge if Bought Out

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

The [San Antonio] Spurs are continuing to explore trades for [LaMarcus] Aldridge, sources said. Should Aldridge receive a buyout, Miami [HEAT], Portland [Trail Blazers] and Boston [Celtics] are expected to be leading suitors. Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, is on an expiring $24 million contract.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Sources: Timberwolves, Trail Blazers Interested in Aaron Gordon

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 16, 2021

By

The [Orlando] Magic have been open to listening to calls on [Aaron] Gordon, sources said, and Minnesota [Timberwolves] and Portland [Trail Blazers] are among the teams showing interest. Gordon has so far spent his entire seven-year NBA career in Orlando and is under contract through 2022. The 6-foot-9 forward suffered a severe ankle sprain but returned to the lineup following the All-Star break.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Report: Marvin Bagley III Out Indefinitely with Broken Left Hand

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 16, 2021

By

An X-ray performed at the Spectrum Center this evening confirmed Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III sustained a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during the first half of tonight’s game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will undergo further medical evaluation and an update regarding course of treatment will be provided in the coming days.

Source: Sacramento Kings

Sources: Joel Embiid Out Two-to-Three Weeks with Left Knee Bone Bruise

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

March 13, 2021

By

76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

