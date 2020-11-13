Headlines
Sources: Celtics Interested in Jrue Holiday
The Celtics have offered up their three first-round picks (nos. 14, 26, and 30) in trades to try and move into the lottery, but multiple league sources say they intend to reroute that pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Jrue Holiday.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Sources: Hornets Emerge as ‘potential suitor’ for Russell Westbrook
The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania.
— Stadium (@Stadium) November 12, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Spurs Interested in Trading LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Sources: Mavericks Interested in Victor Oladipo, Spencer Dinwiddie, Zach LaVine
The Mavericks are looking all over for a secondary playmaking presence behind Luka Doncic; they’re chasing Indiana’s Victor Oladipo, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie, and Chicago’s Zach LaVine.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
