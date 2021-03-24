Sources: Celtics, Nuggets Interested in Evan Fournier

Acquiring [Kyle] Lowry, a Philly native who played at Villanova and Cardinal Dougherty High, would do just that. However, it could be expensive.

The [Philadelphia] Sixers and Miami Heat are having talks with the Toronto Raptors to acquire the six-time All-Star point guard in a trade. However, Lowry, 34, wants some indication that a potential destination is willing to give him a two-year extension at a minimum $25 million a year, according to sources. He’s making $30 million in the final year of his Raptors deal.

Source: Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer